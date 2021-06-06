May 2021 car sales: Kia sells 11,050 units; Sonet tops the compact SUV segment

Kia India recently announced its sales report for May 2021. The Korean carmaker sold a total of 11,050 units last month; thereby securing a 10.7 per cent market share. Out of the total sales, the Sonet compact SUV with 6,627 unit sales emerged as the highest-selling model for the brand followed by the Seltos mid-size SUV with 4,277 units. Both the vehicles also made it to the top 10 sales chart of May 2021.

Commenting on the sales performance, Tae-Jin Park, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “We are pleased with our sales performance during this challenging environment. The on-going second wave of COVID-19 pandemic made things tough for all businesses and automobile industry was no exception, as normal business operations got disturbed. In these tough times the relentless efforts of our teams and partners enabled Kia India to achieve its highest ever market share of 10.7 per cent. We are confident that the need for personal mobility and pent-up demand will drive the recovery for the entire industry in the months to come.”

Early last month, Kia also launched the updated versions of the Sonet and Seltos SUV, details of which can be read here. Both the models now feature the new brand logo along with feature revision for the mid-spec variants. In just 22 months of its sales operations in India, Kia has crossed consolidated sales of over 2.67 lakh units with Sonet at the apex of the highly competitive sub-four-metre SUV category.

