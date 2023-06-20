Kia Seltos facelift to be revealed in India on 4 July

Korean car marque, Kia, has officially announced that the Seltos facelift will be unveiled in India on 4 July, 2023. Select dealerships across the country have already started accepting unofficial bookings for the SUV.

The exterior highlights of the updated Kia Seltos will be the freshly designed front and rear bumper, a new set of LED DRLs and headlamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a LED bar running across the tailgate, and a new LED taillamp.

Inside, the SUV will come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, wireless charging, a fully digital driver’s display, and a panoramic sunroof. Additionally, it will also get an electronic parking brake, a powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, and an ADAS suite.

Under the hood, the Seltos facelift is expected to be powered by the existing 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is also expected to debut but will be restricted to only top-spec variants. Upon its launch in India, the Kia Seltos facelift will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, and Toyota Urband Cruiser Hyryder.

Kia Seltos Facelift ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh Estimated Price

