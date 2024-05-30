    Recently Viewed
            Updated Porsche 911 hybrid range launched in India

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 30 May 2024,16:08 PM IST

            A couple of days after the global debut of the updated Porsche 911 range, Porsche India has now launched and commenced the bookings for the models in the country.

            Porsche 911 Dashboard

            The Porsche 911 Carrera has been launched at Rs. 1.99 crore (ex-showroom), whereas the Carrera GTS is priced at Rs. 2.75 crore crore (ex-showroom).

            Porsche 911 Front Bumper

            The highlight of both sports cars is the updated petrol-hybrid powertrain. The 911 Carrera is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine that is tuned to produce 394bhp and 450Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, in the GTS guise, the Carrera whips out a whopping 541bhp and 610Nm from a 3.6-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with an electric assist. Both are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and are equipped with rear-axle steering, digital instrument cluster, and a re-profiled front bumper with active cooling flaps.

            Porsche 911
            Porsche911 ₹ 1.86 Crore OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Porsche CarsUpcoming Porsche Cars
            Porsche | Porsche 911 | 911

            All Popular Cars