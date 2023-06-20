    Recently Viewed
            Honda organises service camp from 19 to 30 June

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 20 June 2023,13:15 PM IST

            Honda Cars India has announced the monsoon service camp for all its patrons. The 12-day camp started from 19 June and will be held till 30 June, 2023.

            Under this camp, Honda customers can avail of a free 32-point check-up along with a top wash for their cars. Concurrently, the automaker is also offering discounts on several products such as wiper blades, tyres, batteries, door rubber seals, headlamp cleaning, front windshield cleaning, and underbody anti-rust coating.

            Interested customers can also experience Honda’s Sensing ADAS technology by taking a test drive of the new Honda City.

            Talking about the initiative, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “As a company that is committed to offering an enhanced experience to our customers, our extensive dealer network is geared up to organise this monsoon check-up camp.  Supported by trained professionals, the initiative will take care of all necessary checks and ensure a safe and hassle-free driving experience throughout the monsoon season. We urge our customers to visit their nearest dealerships to avail of these benefits.”

            All Popular Cars