    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Kia Carens facelift spied testing

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 31 May 2024,15:16 PM IST

            Almost 2.5 years after the official launch of the Kia Carens MPV in India, the automaker is back on the drawing board again to develop the facelift version. A recent camouflaged prototype indicates that the facelift is in the works.

            While the only evident change in the test mule is the revised tail lamps, it is also expected to get revised front and rear bumpers, new head and tail lamps along with a fresh design for alloy wheels.

            The MPV will also get more features such as a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS.

            However, the new Carens is likely to continue with the same set of engines that include 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. All powertrains will get manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Image Source

            Kia Carens EV
            KiaCarens EV ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Carens EV | Kia Carens EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia Carens facelift spied testing

            Kia Carens facelift spied testing

            By Jay Shah05/31/2024 15:16:51

            For the first time, the Kia Carens facelift has been spotted testing in India.

            Updated Porsche 911 hybrid range launched in India

            Updated Porsche 911 hybrid range launched in India

            By Jay Shah05/30/2024 16:08:51

            Porsche has launched and started to accept bookings for the 911 facelift that gets a hybrid powertrain.

            Unofficial bookings for the Tata Altroz Racer commence

            Unofficial bookings for the Tata Altroz Racer commence

            By Jay Shah05/30/2024 11:52:56

            Dealerships across the country have started to accept unofficial bookings for the upcoming Tata Altroz Racer.

            Mahindra delivers 1,500 XUV 3XOs in 1 day!

            Mahindra delivers 1,500 XUV 3XOs in 1 day!

            By Jay Shah05/29/2024 18:16:57

            Mahindra commences delivery of 5 variants with 1,500 units delivered across India.

            200 BYD Seal EVs delivered in 1 day

            200 BYD Seal EVs delivered in 1 day

            By Jay Shah05/28/2024 06:39:09

            BYD India delivered 200 Seal EVs in a single day.

            Tata Altroz Racer teaser out; launch in June 2024

            Tata Altroz Racer teaser out; launch in June 2024

            By Jay Shah05/28/2024 06:24:58

            Tata Motors has released the first teaser image of the upcoming Altroz Racer that will rival the Hyundai i20 N Line.

            Kia Seltos HTE variant gets more colours

            Kia Seltos HTE variant gets more colours

            By Jay Shah05/25/2024 16:46:33

            The Kia Seltos HTE variant gets 5 new colour optons.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            BMW New 5 Series

            BMW New 5 Series

            ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            MG Cloud EV

            MG Cloud EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai New Santa Fe

            Hyundai New Santa Fe

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M4 Competition

            BMW M4 Competition

            ₹ 1.53 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Force Motors Gurkha

            Force Motors Gurkha

            ₹ 16.75 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars