Kia Carens facelift spied testing

Almost 2.5 years after the official launch of the Kia Carens MPV in India, the automaker is back on the drawing board again to develop the facelift version. A recent camouflaged prototype indicates that the facelift is in the works.

While the only evident change in the test mule is the revised tail lamps, it is also expected to get revised front and rear bumpers, new head and tail lamps along with a fresh design for alloy wheels.

The MPV will also get more features such as a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS.

However, the new Carens is likely to continue with the same set of engines that include 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. All powertrains will get manual and automatic gearboxes.

