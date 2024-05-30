Unofficial bookings for the Tata Altroz Racer commence

Ahead of the official launch of the Tata Altroz Racer in mid-June, dealers across the country have started to accept unofficial bookings for the upcoming hatchback.

The Altroz Race will most likely source the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine from the Nexon SUV that will be tuned to produce 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. It will be available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Further, the Altroz Racer will sport a new dual-tone orange and black exterior colour with white colour racing stripes on the bonnet and roof. We also expect it to come equipped with an electric sunroof, front cooled seats, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster.

Upon launch, the Altroz Racer will go up against the Hyundai i20 N Line.

