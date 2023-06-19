Maruti Invicto to be offered in a single variant; Nexa Blue colour confirmed

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the Invicto MPV in the country on 5 July. Ahead of its price announcement, the carmaker has commenced bookings of this upcoming model for Rs. 25,000 on the official website and at authorised dealerships.

The new Invicto will be available in a single variant called Alpha Plus. The model is expected to be available in a range of colour options, although bookings are currently being accepted only for the signature Nexa Blue, also known as Celestial Blue.

Under the hood, the 2023 Invicto will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor. The petrol mill will produce 172bhp and 188Nm of torque, while the hybrid motor will develop 11bhp and 206Nm of torque. An e-CVT unit will be the sole transmission on offer, and the model will be available only in the seven-seat configuration.

In terms of features, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is expected to come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, Ottoman seats for the second row, an ADAS suite, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, 18-inch alloy wheels, paddle shifters, TPMS, cruise control, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh Estimated Price

