    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Invicto to be offered in a single variant; Nexa Blue colour confirmed

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Monday 19 June 2023,16:05 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the Invicto MPV in the country on 5 July. Ahead of its price announcement, the carmaker has commenced bookings of this upcoming model for Rs. 25,000 on the official website and at authorised dealerships.

            The new Invicto will be available in a single variant called Alpha Plus. The model is expected to be available in a range of colour options, although bookings are currently being accepted only for the signature Nexa Blue, also known as Celestial Blue.

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto Right Side View

            Under the hood, the 2023 Invicto will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor. The petrol mill will produce 172bhp and 188Nm of torque, while the hybrid motor will develop 11bhp and 206Nm of torque. An e-CVT unit will be the sole transmission on offer, and the model will be available only in the seven-seat configuration.

            In terms of features, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is expected to come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, Ottoman seats for the second row, an ADAS suite, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, 18-inch alloy wheels, paddle shifters, TPMS, cruise control, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Invicto | Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Invicto to be offered in a single variant; Nexa Blue colour confirmed

            Maruti Invicto to be offered in a single variant; Nexa Blue colour confirmed

            By Aditya Nadkarni06/19/2023 16:05:47

            Invicto prices in India to be announced on 5 July. Bookings open for Rs. 25,000.

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV official bookings open

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV official bookings open

            By Jay Shah06/19/2023 15:03:18

            Maruti Suzuki has opened official bookings of the Invicto MPV for Rs. 25,000. It will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and will be launched in India on 5 July.

            Toyota cars waiting period as of June 2023

            Toyota cars waiting period as of June 2023

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/18/2023 13:11:25

            Last month, the Japanese automaker recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in India. Now, with the increasing demand for its SUVs and MPVs, the manufacturer is having a hard time meeting the needs of the customers. This, in return, is resulting in a long waiting period for the cars. Currently, the waiting period for Toyota cars stretches up to over 12 months in India.

            New Kia Seltos facelift unofficial bookings open

            New Kia Seltos facelift unofficial bookings open

            By Jay Shah06/17/2023 08:48:16

            Kia India will unveil the Seltos facelift in July 2023. Ahead of the official unveil, dealerships across the country have started accepting unofficial bookings for the updated version of the SUV. The booking amount has been capped at Rs. 25,000.

            Tata cars waiting period detailed

            Tata cars waiting period detailed

            By Jay Shah06/15/2023 22:55:20

            While several car manufacturers are struggling to meet the growing demand with limited production capacity, Tata Motors, with seven cars in its portfolio, has the shortest waiting period. So, if you are planning on buying a Tata car this month and live in Mumbai, do refer to the following model-wise waiting period list.

            Hyundai Exter interior officially revealed

            Hyundai Exter interior officially revealed

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/15/2023 15:29:08

            A few days ago, the images of the Hyundai Exter’s interior were leaked online. But now, the manufacturer has officially revealed the first set of pictures of its upcoming entry-level SUV, the Exter.

            Volvo C40 Recharge breaks cover; to be launched in August

            Volvo C40 Recharge breaks cover; to be launched in August

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/14/2023 17:22:27

            Volvo Car India today unveiled the C40 Recharge SUV in India. This is the second EV offering from the brand after the XC40 Recharge and will be offered in a single, fully-loaded variant. The prices of the SUV will be announced in August and the deliveries will commence in September 2023.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.05 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.29 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            ₹ 1.03 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 32.00 - 37.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M2

            BMW M2

            ₹ 98.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 12.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW Z4

            BMW Z4

            ₹ 89.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

            Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

            ₹ 92.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars