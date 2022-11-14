Jaguar Land Rover India announces check-up camp between 14 to 19 November

Jaguar Land Rover has announced an annual Holiday Service Camp for its customers across India from 14 to 19 November, 2022. This vehicle check-up camp will be organised at the brand’s authorised dealerships in the country.

At the service camp, Jaguar Land Rover will carry out a 32-point electronic vehicle inspection along with check-ups of brakes, tyres, batteries, and fluids. Additionally, customers can also avail of special discounts on value-added services, accessories, and branded goods. The brand will also provide chauffeur training, which will include driving and vehicle maintenance sessions.

Currently, Jaguar Land Rover has 25 dealerships in 25 cities across India. It offers a wide range of cars, such as the Defender 90, Defender 110, Evoque, Velar, new Range Rover, new Range Rover Sport, Discovery, Discovery Sport from the Land Rover line-up, along with the I-Pace, F-Pace, XF, and F-Type under Jaguar brand.

“This holiday season, we welcome our customers to get a comprehensive vehicle health inspection by highly trained Jaguar and Land Rover technicians. The holiday service camp is a useful program designed to address the seasonal needs of our customers,” said Rohit Suri, President and MD, Jaguar Land Rover India.

Land Rover