            Nissan X-Trail test mule spotted in India

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Sunday 13 November 2022,23:05 PM IST

            Last month, Nissan showcased the X-Trail in India alongside the Juke and the Qashqai. This time around, the SUV was spied testing in the country. The new model is expected to be introduced in the country early next year as a CKD unit. 

            Nissan X-Trail Right Front Three Quarter

            The fascia is highlighted by a signature V-Motion grille with black surrounds and horizontal slats. Further, it gets a wide air dam and L-shaped LED DRLs. The sides are flanked by dual-tone alloy wheels, blacked-out pillars, silver roof rails, and E-Power badging on the front door. The rear profile features two-piece wraparound LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler with high mounted stop lamp, and a shark fin antenna. 

            Nissan X-Trail Rear View

            As for the features, the SUV will offer a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety equipment list includes multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. Mechanically, it will be available in a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine in 2WD format, while the e-Power mill combines an electric motor and a three-cylinder petrol engine. 

            Source - MB

