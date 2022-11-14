  • location
            BYD launches new all-electric Atto 3 in India at Rs 33.99 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Monday 14 November 2022,13:28 PM IST

            BYD (Build Your Dreams) has launched the all-electric Atto 3 in India at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has received almost 1,500 reservations for the EV since the commencement of bookings a month ago. Notably, the deliveries of the EV will start in January 2023.

            The Atto 3 has adaptive LED headlights with integrated DRLs, LED taillights with a light strip running across its width, and 18-inch wheels. Further, the Atto 3 is available in four paint options: Parkour Red, Ski White, Boulder Grey, and Surf Blue.

            BYD Atto 3 Right Rear Three Quarter

            The dual-tone cabin boasts a host of features, such as leatherette upholstery, powered front seats, a five-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment, a panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake with auto-hold, eight speakers, CN95 and PM 2.5 in-cabin filters, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and multiple colours of ambient lightning.

            Moreover, the Atto 3 gets numerous features in the form of a powered boot open/close, heated outside mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, four-wheel disc brakes, seven airbags, 360-degree camera, ESC, ABS with EBD, TPMS, traction control, hill descent control, a wireless charging pad, an NFC card key, and level 2 Autonomy.

            BYD Atto 3 Dashboard

            Powering the Atto 3 is a 60.48kWh BYD Blade battery pack paired with an electric motor. The motor makes 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. The electric crossover can provide an ARAI-certified range of 521km. It can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in 50 minutes with an 80kW DC charger.

            BYD Atto 3
            BYD Atto 3 ₹ 33.90 Lakh Onwards
            All BYD CarsUpcoming BYD Cars
            BYD | Atto 3 | BYD Atto 3

