Honda Elevate ARAI-claimed mileage revealed

Honda India unveiled the new Elevate SUV in the country on 6 June, 2023. The carmaker is all set to reveal the prices of this Creta-rival in September followed by the deliveries of the SUV. Now, ahead of the official launch, the fuel efficiency figures of the Elevate have been revealed.

Under the hood, the Elevate is offered only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque. In terms of fuel efficiency, the Elevate is claimed to return an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.31kmpl and 16.92kmpl, for the manual and automatic versions, respectively.

As for its features, the Elevate will come loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch all-digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, an electric sunroof, and Honda Sensing ADAS tech.

Upon its arrival, the Honda Elevate will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun in the segment.

Honda Elevate ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh Estimated Price

