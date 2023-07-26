Volkswagen opens three new touchpoints in NCR region

Three new showrooms

Volkswagen India has opened three new touchpoints in the Delhi NCR region. The showrooms are located in Dwarka, Paschim Vihar and Gurugram. The newly designed sales touchpoints at the three locations will cater to the increasing demand witnessed for Volkswagen cars in the Delhi NCR region. The outlets in Dwarka and Gurugram are new car showrooms whereas the Paschim Vihar touchpoint will cater to pre-owned car customers through Das WeltAuto.

Official statement

Speaking about the latest expansion, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, 'As India's capital and a major metropolitan centre, Delhi and the NCR region is a key growth market for us and we have been witnessing a surge in customer demand for our German-engineered and safe product portfolio. The network expansion in three strategic locations supports us in addressing the requirements of our new car and pre-owned car customers in the region. We are confident our teams across the locations will offer an unparalleled customer experience and deliver to the requirements of our discerning customers.”

