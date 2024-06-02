Maruti Suzuki Swift logs 40,000 bookings

Maruti Suzuki launched the updated Swift in India on 9 May, 2024. Since then, the hatchback has managed to log over 40,000 official bookings. It can be had with the new 1.2-litre Z-series petrol engine across five variants.

The Swift is the direct rival to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and is powered by the new 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 80bhp and 112Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.

The company offers the Swift in LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi and ZXi Plus variant of which Maruti has received the highest demand for the VXi trims. The new Swift looks stylish with new bumpers, grille, and headlamps along with fresh deign for alloy wheels. It is also equipped with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a new aircon panel, and a wireless charging pad.

