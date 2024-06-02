Tata Altroz Racer features and variant details leaked

Ahead of the official launch of the Tata Altroz Racer which is expected to be on 7 June, the variant and feature details of the car have leaked on the internet.

The Altroz Racer will be offered in R1, R2, and R3 variants and will be powered by Tata Nexon-sourced 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that will produce 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. It will be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Along with a new engine, the Altroz Racer will also benefit from more features such as a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, cooled front seats, a 360-degree camera, a wireless charging pad, and a fully digital driver’s display.

Furthermore, the Altroz Racer will sport three dual-tone exterior colours – Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey, all with a black roof and white stripes on the bonnet and roof. The cabin of the Altroz Racer will be a fully black theme with orange highlights on the dashboard and ‘Racer’ motifs on the headrests.

Upon launch, the Tata Altroz will be a direct rival to the Hyundai i20 N Line.

