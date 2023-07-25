Over 87,000 units of Maruti S-Presso and Eeco recalled

Maruti Suzuki has initiated a recall process of 87,599 units of the S-Presso and Eeco in India. The affected models were manufactured between 5 July, 2021 and 15 February, 2023. As per the report released by the carmaker, the reason behind the recall is the suspected defect in a part of the steering tie rod.

The owners of the affected vehicles will receive intimation from the brand’s authorised workshops and service centres. After a thorough inspection, if needed, the faulty part will be replaced free of cost.

Prior to this, in January this year, the Indian automaker recalled multiple models, including the Brezza, Baleno, Grand Vitara, Alto K10, S-Presso, and Eeco for the airbag controller unit malfunction. Later, in April, 7,213 units of the Baleno RS were recalled to rectify a possible defect in the vacuum pump.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Fronx CNG in India at a starting price of Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The crossover in CNG guise is offered in two trim levels, namely, Sigma and Delta.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso ₹ 4.27 Lakh Onwards

