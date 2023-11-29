    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2024 Renault Duster unveiled; India debut in early 2025

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Wednesday 29 November 2023,20:01 PM IST

            The third-gen Renault Duster has been revealed. It has arrived as a Dacia but will be sold around the world as a Renault and sports an evolutionary exterior design, all-new interiors and new petrol engine options. There’s a lot to be excited about as this is the car that will lead Renault's premium SUV charge in late 2024-early 2025 and will also produce a three-row version as well as two equivalent Nissan models.

            Renault New Duster Left Side View

            Exterior highlights of the new third-gen Duster include a new face, bigger wheels, Dacia/Renault badging near the front wheel arches and arrow-like tail lamps at the rear. In profile, Renault has retained the shape of the Duster that has defined the previous two generations and is now the signature element of the car.

            Renault New Duster Dashboard

            Inside, it’s a mixed bag of high-quality and low-quality plastics across all surfaces. The highlights are dual digital displays and a centre console that leans slightly towards the driver. You now get a flat bottom steering wheel and a plethora of steering-mounted controls. The overall dimensions and layout look and feel familiar all over and that should do well for Duster enthusiasts as well as new buyers.

            Renault New Duster Wheel

            Under the hood will be three engine options for the European market- a 1.6-litre strong hybrid, a 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild hybrid with optional 4X4 and a finally 1.0-litre three-cylinder LPG compatible petrol engine. The 1.6 will get a four-speed AT while its electric motors will be mated to a two-speed AT. The mild hybrid will be offered with a six-speed MT/AT while the LPG-compatible mill will get a five-speed manual.

            This Duster will be Renault’s return to the premium segment and will take on the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

            Renault New Duster
            Renault New Duster ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Renault CarsUpcoming Renault Cars
            Renault | new Duster | Renault New Duster

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            2024 Renault Duster unveiled; India debut in early 2025

            2024 Renault Duster unveiled; India debut in early 2025

            By Desirazu Venkat11/29/2023 20:01:40

            The new Renault Duster will be automaker's return to the premium D-segment

            Confirmed! Kia Sonet facelift to debut in India on 14 December

            Confirmed! Kia Sonet facelift to debut in India on 14 December

            By Pawan Mudaliar11/29/2023 17:53:11

            This is the first mid-life update for the entry-level SUV from the automaker since its launch in September 2020.

            This is how the India-spec Renault Duster could look like

            This is how the India-spec Renault Duster could look like

            By Ninad Ambre11/29/2023 14:32:57

            The latest version of the Dacia Duster is about to be officially unveiled. The Renault Duster has always been identical to the Dacia Duster save for some minor changes like the grille and logo. Hence the upcoming India-spec Duster is expected to be similar to this latest iteration. Here are some leaked images hinting at the design changes.

            Tata Motors to hike prices of its entire range in January 2024

            Tata Motors to hike prices of its entire range in January 2024

            By Haji Chakralwale11/29/2023 13:54:13

            Tata Motors is all set to increase the prices of its entire range in January 2024. This will make the brand the second Indian manufacturer after Maruti Suzuki to announce a price increment for early next year.

            Did Volkswagen's Tiguan pass the off-road test?

            Did Volkswagen's Tiguan pass the off-road test?

            By Sonam Gupta11/28/2023 15:13:45

            What I did not see coming was this — one wheel of the Tiguan in the air and the remaining three wheels seamlessly moving the car forward.

            Maruti Suzuki range to get expensive in January 2024

            Maruti Suzuki range to get expensive in January 2024

            By Haji Chakralwale11/28/2023 13:41:25

            Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike for its entire range effective from January 2024. The automaker has not revealed the model-wise percentage or quantum of the price hike but has revealed the reason behind the price revision.

            Kia Seltos prices reduced in India; features revised

            Kia Seltos prices reduced in India; features revised

            By Haji Chakralwale11/27/2023 23:37:27

            Kia India has rolled out an update for its recently facelifted SUV, the Seltos in India. The model now misses out on one-touch up/down functions for all power windows in all the variants except for the X-Line trim.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.26 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.98 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Lamborghini Revuelto

            Lamborghini Revuelto

            ₹ 8.00 - 10.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Kia Sonet Facelift

            Kia Sonet Facelift

            ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            OLA Electric Sedan

            OLA Electric Sedan

            ₹ 15.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2024
            Porsche Panamera

            Porsche Panamera

            ₹ 1.68 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lotus Eletre

            Lotus Eletre

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            ₹ 98.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLE

            Mercedes-Benz GLE

            ₹ 96.40 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X4 M40i

            BMW X4 M40i

            ₹ 96.20 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars