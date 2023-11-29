2024 Renault Duster unveiled; India debut in early 2025

The third-gen Renault Duster has been revealed. It has arrived as a Dacia but will be sold around the world as a Renault and sports an evolutionary exterior design, all-new interiors and new petrol engine options. There’s a lot to be excited about as this is the car that will lead Renault's premium SUV charge in late 2024-early 2025 and will also produce a three-row version as well as two equivalent Nissan models.

Exterior highlights of the new third-gen Duster include a new face, bigger wheels, Dacia/Renault badging near the front wheel arches and arrow-like tail lamps at the rear. In profile, Renault has retained the shape of the Duster that has defined the previous two generations and is now the signature element of the car.

Inside, it’s a mixed bag of high-quality and low-quality plastics across all surfaces. The highlights are dual digital displays and a centre console that leans slightly towards the driver. You now get a flat bottom steering wheel and a plethora of steering-mounted controls. The overall dimensions and layout look and feel familiar all over and that should do well for Duster enthusiasts as well as new buyers.

Under the hood will be three engine options for the European market- a 1.6-litre strong hybrid, a 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild hybrid with optional 4X4 and a finally 1.0-litre three-cylinder LPG compatible petrol engine. The 1.6 will get a four-speed AT while its electric motors will be mated to a two-speed AT. The mild hybrid will be offered with a six-speed MT/AT while the LPG-compatible mill will get a five-speed manual.

This Duster will be Renault’s return to the premium segment and will take on the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

Renault New Duster ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price

