Confirmed! Kia Sonet facelift to debut in India on 14 December

Kia has officially confirmed that it will unveil the Sonet facelift in the country on 14 December, 2023. This is the first mid-life update for the entry-level SUV from the automaker since its launch in September 2020.

In terms of design, the facelifted Sonet will benefit from tweaked front and rear bumpers, new pair of LED headlamps and taillamps, electric sunroof, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, it is likely to get new seat upholstery, dual-tone interior theme, revised aircon panel, semi-digital instrument cluster, and a floating touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity.

As for the powertrains, we expect the facelifted Sonet to be powered by the existing options. This includes a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DCT.

Upon its launch, the compact SUV will rival the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger.

Kia Sonet Facelift ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price

