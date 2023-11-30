Mahindra sitting on 2.85 lakh bookings for full range

Mahindra seems to be having a good year and announced that has 2.85 lakh open bookings. Leading the list is the Mahindra Scorpio N with 1.19 lakh bookings and followed by the Thar family with 76,000 open bookings.

Coming in third is the XUV700 with 70,000 open bookings while there are 11,000 and 10,000 open bookings for the Bolero and the XUV range respectively. It has also said that it is getting overall bookings of 51,000 units per month, while approximately 38,000 cars are billed each month.

These booking numbers are a contrast to the last 2-3 years where Mahindra had been battling the semi-conductor issue and had waiting periods of up to 12 months depending on the model as well as the state on question.

It will next launch the five-door Thar, XUV300 facelift and the XUV400 facelift over the course of H1 of 2024.

Mahindra