2021 Tata Punch launched - Everything explained in detail

Tata has brought its latest and smallest car, the Punch to India with introductory prices starting at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The introductory prices will be valid only until 31 December 2021. There are four variants of the Punch, namely Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. Meanwhile, the SUV is available in seven different dual-tone exterior colours with either White or Black painted roofs.

The Punch is the first SUV by Tata to utilise the ALFA-ARC scalable architecture. The platform was first used in the Altroz. That said, it recently received a five-star crash safety rating by Global NCAP and has become the third vehicle to achieve five stars after the Nexon and Altroz. Besides that, it measures 3,827mm in length and has a 2,445mm wheelbase.

On the outside, the Punch has a distinctive front end with the signature Humanity Line and Y-pattern designed grille. There are projector headlights, fog lamps with cornering lights, LED daytime running lamps with light guide and Y-patterned LED combination taillamps. Additionally, it features body cladding, roof rails and 195/60 16-inch alloy wheels. Like the Altroz, the Punch also comes with 90-degree opening doors.

The Punch has a dual-tone interior - Black and White. Moreover, the air con vents feature body colour inserts, and the seats also come with contrast stitching. There is a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen unit that enables Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Apart from that, it comes with a 'what3words' location finder system. Besides, the cabin gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottomed multifunction steering wheel, and an engine start/stop switch.

Tata has provided adequate features in the Punch such as a new Traction Pro mode, automatic temperature control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear stick, auto-fold side-view mirrors, cooled glove box, a rear-seat armrest, follow-me headlamps, cruise control, rear camera, auto headlamps and wipers, dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, brake sway control, rear defogger, ISOFIX anchor point in the rear seats and Eco/City driving modes.

This SUV has a 1,199cc naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. It can be coupled with either a five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual transmission. The Punch competes against the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

Note: Variant specific introductory prices (ex-showroom) are valid until 31 December 2021 -

Tata Punch Pure MT - Rs 5.49 lakh

Tata Punch Adventure MT - Rs 6.39 lakh

Tata Punch Accomplished MT - Rs 7.29 lakh

Tata Punch Creative MT - Rs 8.49 lakh

Tata Punch Adventure AMT - Rs 6.99 lakh

Tata Punch Accomplished AMT - Rs 7.89 lakh

Tata Punch Creative AMT - Rs 9.09 lakh

