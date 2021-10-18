  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      2021 Tata Punch launched - Everything explained in detail

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Monday 18 October 2021,15:13 PM IST

      Tata has brought its latest and smallest car, the Punch to India with introductory prices starting at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The introductory prices will be valid only until 31 December 2021. There are four variants of the Punch, namely Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. Meanwhile, the SUV is available in seven different dual-tone exterior colours with either White or Black painted roofs.

      Front View

      The Punch is the first SUV by Tata to utilise the ALFA-ARC scalable architecture. The platform was first used in the Altroz. That said, it recently received a five-star crash safety rating by Global NCAP and has become the third vehicle to achieve five stars after the Nexon and Altroz. Besides that, it measures 3,827mm in length and has a 2,445mm wheelbase.

      On the outside, the Punch has a distinctive front end with the signature Humanity Line and Y-pattern designed grille. There are projector headlights, fog lamps with cornering lights, LED daytime running lamps with light guide and Y-patterned LED combination taillamps. Additionally, it features body cladding, roof rails and 195/60 16-inch alloy wheels. Like the Altroz, the Punch also comes with 90-degree opening doors.

      Left Front Three Quarter

      The Punch has a dual-tone interior - Black and White. Moreover, the air con vents feature body colour inserts, and the seats also come with contrast stitching. There is a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen unit that enables Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Apart from that, it comes with a 'what3words' location finder system. Besides, the cabin gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottomed multifunction steering wheel, and an engine start/stop switch.

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      Tata has provided adequate features in the Punch such as a new Traction Pro mode, automatic temperature control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear stick, auto-fold side-view mirrors, cooled glove box, a rear-seat armrest, follow-me headlamps, cruise control, rear camera, auto headlamps and wipers, dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, brake sway control, rear defogger, ISOFIX anchor point in the rear seats and Eco/City driving modes.

      Dashboard

      This SUV has a 1,199cc naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. It can be coupled with either a five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual transmission. The Punch competes against the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

      Engine Shot

      Note: Variant specific introductory prices (ex-showroom) are valid until 31 December 2021 -

      Tata Punch Pure MT - Rs 5.49 lakh

      Tata Punch Adventure MT - Rs 6.39 lakh

      Tata Punch Accomplished MT - Rs 7.29 lakh

      Tata Punch Creative MT - Rs 8.49 lakh

      Tata Punch Adventure AMT - Rs 6.99 lakh

      Tata Punch Accomplished AMT - Rs 7.89 lakh

      Tata Punch Creative AMT - Rs 9.09 lakh

      Tata Punch
      Tata Punch ₹ 5.49 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Punch | Tata Punch

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2021 Tata Punch launched - Everything explained in detail

      2021 Tata Punch launched - Everything explained in detail

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/18/2021 15:13:11

      The Punch has been launched in India with the introductory prices starting from Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

      Tata Punch launched in India at Rs 5.49 lakh

      Tata Punch launched in India at Rs 5.49 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat10/18/2021 11:22:56

      Introductory pricing valid till 31 December

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq to arrive in India in January next year

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq to arrive in India in January next year

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/14/2021 19:37:25

      The new Kodiaq will get a petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG and also additional features.

      Tata Punch gets five-star GNCAP rating; India launch on 18 October

      Tata Punch gets five-star GNCAP rating; India launch on 18 October

      By CarTrade Editorial Team10/14/2021 17:16:01

      It has five stars in adult safety and four stars in child safety

      Kia India introduces Sonet First Anniversary edition at Rs 10.79 lakh

      Kia India introduces Sonet First Anniversary edition at Rs 10.79 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran10/14/2021 17:06:07

      The Kia Sonet has registered over 1,00,000 units sales in less than a year.

      BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 53.50 lakh

      BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 53.50 lakh

      By Jay Shah10/14/2021 13:36:47

      BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 53.50 lakh

      Audi starts assembly of the new Q5 in India; likely to launch next month

      Audi starts assembly of the new Q5 in India; likely to launch next month

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/13/2021 14:11:48

      Audi has begun assembling the new Q5 at the Aurangabad plan in India ahead of its forthcoming launch.

      Featured Cars

      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 9.78 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.16 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volvo XC60 Facelift

      Volvo XC60 Facelift

      ₹ 63.00 - 65.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Audi Q5 Facelift

      Audi Q5 Facelift

      ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Audi New Q3

      Audi New Q3

      ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Mahindra e20 NXT

      Mahindra e20 NXT

      ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      MG G10

      MG G10

      ₹ 24.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 9.78 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Force Motors Gurkha

      Force Motors Gurkha

      ₹ 13.59 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars