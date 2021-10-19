  • Type your location
      2021 Volvo XC60 and S90 launched in India; both priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Tuesday 19 October 2021,15:00 PM IST

      Volvo Car India has launched the 2021 iteration of the XC60 and S90 in India. While both the models belong to different body styles, Volvo has priced them similarly at Rs 61.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The upgrades on the model include revised exterior styling, new features, and a hybrid+petrol powertrain. 

      Left Front Three Quarter

      Under the recently announced diesel to petrol transition, both, the XC60 and the S90 will be petrol offerings only. However, this time the 2.0-litre petrol mill is linked to a 48V electric motor which puts out 247bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission. While the S90 is a front-wheel-drive sedan, the XC60 gets an all-wheel-drive configuration. 

      Left Side View

      The changes to both the models include a tweaked front grille, revised bumpers, hidden exhaust tail pipes, and chrome bars at the bottom of both the bumpers. The XC60 is available in six exterior shades – Crystal White, Onyx Black, Pine Grey, Fusion Red, Denim Blue, and Osmium Grey. Meanwhile, the S90 is offered in Crystal White, Denim Blue, Onyx Black, and Bright Silver colour options. 

      Dashboard

      Inside, the biggest update for the Volvo siblings is the updated vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system that gets Google-based services, an advanced air purifier, and connected features through the Volvo Cars mobile application.

      Other add-ons include a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, front seats with massage function, Nappa leather upholstery, Bowers and Wilkins sound system, lane keep assist, pilot assist, forward collision warning, and a blind-spot detection system with cross-traffic alert.

      Left Side View

      Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “Volvo has always been at the forefront of innovation. With the launch of these cars incorporating some of the best technologies and features we just set the bar higher. We have had good three quarters this year which are a reflection of customer confidence. These models come power packed with new feature offerings which I am confident will increase the luxury mobility of our customers. With the introduction of these new models and the upcoming XC90, we will complete our transition to petrol portfolio.” 

      By Jay Shah10/19/2021 14:30:48

