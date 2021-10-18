  • Type your location
      Tata Punch launched in India at Rs 5.49 lakh

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Monday 18 October 2021,12:02 PM IST

      The Tata Punch has finally been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 5.49 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom Delhi). It’s the Indian automaker’s new entry-level B-SUV and finds a place in the Tata hierarchy below the Nexon. Bookings have been open since October 4 and we have driven the car, the link to which is listed here. The Punch was first showcased as the HBX concept at the 2020 Auto Expo and this production version was unveiled on the same day that bookings opened. 

      It’s available in four variants- Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The top-spec Creative variant gets features like climate control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, a rear armrest and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as iRA connected car technology. All versions get dual front airbags and ABS with EBD and the Punch has got a five-star GNCAP rating for adult safety and four-stars for child safety. The engine on offer is Tata’s 1.2-litre engine producing 84bhp/113Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual.    

      In terms of exterior design, the Punch stays close to the HBX concept thanks to the roofline, stance as well as design of the fascia. The interiors are a similar story with many elements looking quite familiar to the Tata family ensuring that you know where exactly the Punch has come from in terms of heritage. 

      Commenting on the launch, Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, “With PUNCH, we have created an entirely new category altogether to address a growing need for small-in-size cars with a true SUV character. Designed under Impact 2.0 design language, the PUNCH is a stunning, bold SUV. It’s a tall stance, high ground clearance and commanding driving position provide an exhilarating driving experience even while navigating all the unexpected challenges that Indian roads throw in one’s way.' 

      'The class-leading comfort, advanced infotainment and connectivity match the high expectations of the increasingly discerning Indian car-buyers. Even ahead of its launch, the PUNCH has already got off to a great start by bagging the GNCAP 5-star rating for safety. This is a proud moment for us not only as an entity but also as an Indian carmaker as we continue to deliver on our promise of safety with almost every new product in the market. We are extremely confident that with the kind of differentiation, the feature package and the absolute safety the PUNCH has to offer, it will definitely make its mark in the dynamic Indian car market in the days to come,” he added. 

      Prices for the Tata Punch (Introductory ex-showroom Delhi till December 31) 

      Tata Punch Manual transmission

      Tata Punch Pure MT - Rs 5.49 lakh 

      Tata Punch Adventure MT - Rs 6.39 lakh

      Tata Punch Accomplished MT - Rs 7.29 lakh

      Tata Punch Creative MT - Rs 8.49 lakh

      Tata Punch Automated Manual Transmission

      Tata Punch Adventure AMT - Rs 6.99 lakh

      Tata Punch Accomplished AMT - Rs 7.89 lakh

      Tata Punch Creative AMT - Rs 9.09 lakh

           

