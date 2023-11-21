Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun Sound Edition launched in India

Based on the topline variant

1.0-litre TSI petrol engine only

Expanding the pack, Volkswagen has launched Sound Editions for the Virtus sedan and Taigun SUV. This special edition is based on the Topline trim level and is only offered with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. Prices for the Virtus and Taigun special editions start at Rs 15.52 lakh and Rs 16.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

Sound Edition updates

On the outside, the Virtus and Taigun Sound Edition get graphics on the C-pillar and a dual-tone paint scheme. Inside Volkswagen has added powered front seats and a subwoofer as a part of the deal. The interior changes are in line with what Skoda introduced with the Slavia Matte Edition in October.

Based on the Topline variant, you get features like an electric sunroof, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, button start, reverse camera and six airbags as a part of the deal. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol produces 114bhp/178Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic.

Rivals for the Taigun include the Skoda Kushaq, MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the MG Astor. The Virtus sedan takes on the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Ciaz.

Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition prices (ex-showroom)

Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition MT- Rs. 15.52 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition AT- Rs.16.77 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition prices (ex-showroom)

Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition MT- Rs. 16.32 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition AT- Rs.17.89 lakh

