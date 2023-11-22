    Recently Viewed
            Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition launched at Rs. 20.07 lakh

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Wednesday 22 November 2023,09:26 AM IST

            Toyota Kirloskar Motors has introduced a new ‘Limited Edition’ based on the GX trim of the Innova Hycross in India. This new variant is available at a starting price of Rs. 20.07 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs. 40,000 more expensive than the standard variant.

            The new GX Limited Edition of the Hycross is available in seven- and eight-seater layouts. In terms of changes, it gets chrome garnish on the grille and a silver faux skid plate on the front and rear bumpers. On the insides, the changes are significant including soft-touch Chestnut Brown finish on dashboard and door pads, black and brown dual-tone seat upholstery, and faux wood trim on power window controls on door pads.

            Mechanically, the Hycross GX Limited Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre NA petrol engine. This motor is mated to a CVT gearbox and is tuned to produce 172bhp and 205Nm of peak torque.

