MG Hector and Hector Plus prices hiked by up to Rs. 40,000

MG Motor India has hiked the prices of the Hector and Hector Plus in the country this month. The models are now dearer by up to Rs. 40,000 with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 15 lakh and Rs. 17.80 lakh for the Hector and Hector Plus, respectively.

While the MG Hector is available in a five-seater layout, the Hector Plus gets an extra-row with six- and seven-seater configurations. As for the price revision, the Hector gets an increment of Rs. 27,000 to Rs. 40,000. On the other hand, the Hector Plus has incurred a price hike of Rs. 24,000 to Rs. 40,000.

Mechanically, the MG Hector and Hector Plus come equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the former is tuned to produce 141bhp and 250Nm of torque, the latter is capable of developing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. As for the transmission, the petrol motor is coupled with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. On the other hand, the oil burner is mated only to a six-speed manual gearbox.

