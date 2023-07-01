Upcoming car launches and unveils in July 2023

With the onset of July 2023, the automobile market in India is set to welcome three new SUVs and one new MPV. Read on to know the names and timelines of all the upcoming models.

2023 Kia Seltos – 4 July

Kia India has released the first teaser of the Seltos facelift. It will be unveiled in the country on 4 July and will sport a new front fascia, revised tail lamps, and a new design for the alloy wheels. Furthermore, the cabin of the new Seltos will be revamped to incorporate a new digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS features. The 2023 Seltos will be powered by BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol and diesel engines.

Maruti Invicto MPV – 5 July

The Maruti Inivcto is the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. To be offered only with a hybrid powertrain, the bookings for the MPV are already underway for Rs. 25,000. It will be sold through the brand’s Nexa outlets and will be Maruti’s newest flagship model.

Hyundai Exter – 10 July

The Exter is the rival to the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 and will make its debut in India on 10 July. The micro-SUV will fill the space between the Grand i10 Nios and Venue and will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that will also be offered in a CNG variant. The bookings for the Exter are already open for Rs. 11,000.

Honda Elevate bookings to open in July 2023

While Honda has already unveiled its newest mid-size SUV, Elevate, the automaker is yet to open the bookings and announce its launch timeline. We expect the official bookings to open this month with prices be to revealed sometime in August.

The Elevate is a petrol-only SUV and is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that generates 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a CVT unit.

Hyundai Exter ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated Price

