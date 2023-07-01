    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Upcoming car launches and unveils in July 2023

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 01 July 2023,12:11 PM IST

            With the onset of July 2023, the automobile market in India is set to welcome three new SUVs and one new MPV. Read on to know the names and timelines of all the upcoming models.

            2023 Kia Seltos – 4 July

            Hyundai Exter Left Front Three Quarter

            Kia India has released the first teaser of the Seltos facelift. It will be unveiled in the country on 4 July and will sport a new front fascia, revised tail lamps, and a new design for the alloy wheels. Furthermore, the cabin of the new Seltos will be revamped to incorporate a new digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS features. The 2023 Seltos will be powered by BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol and diesel engines. 

            Maruti Invicto MPV – 5 July

            The Maruti Inivcto is the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. To be offered only with a hybrid powertrain, the bookings for the MPV are already underway for Rs. 25,000. It will be sold through the brand’s Nexa outlets and will be Maruti’s newest flagship model.

            Hyundai Exter – 10 July

            Hyundai Exter Left Front Three Quarter

            The Exter is the rival to the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 and will make its debut in India on 10 July. The micro-SUV will fill the space between the Grand i10 Nios and Venue and will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that will also be offered in a CNG variant. The bookings for the Exter are already open for Rs. 11,000. 

            Honda Elevate bookings to open in July 2023

            While Honda has already unveiled its newest mid-size SUV, Elevate, the automaker is yet to open the bookings and announce its launch timeline. We expect the official bookings to open this month with prices be to revealed sometime in August. 

            Hyundai Exter Left Front Three Quarter

            The Elevate is a petrol-only SUV and is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that generates 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. 

            Hyundai Exter
            Hyundai Exter ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Honda | Maruti Suzuki | Kia | Seltos | Kia Seltos | Exter | Hyundai Exter | Elevate | Honda Elevate | Invicto | Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Upcoming car launches and unveils in July 2023

            Upcoming car launches and unveils in July 2023

            By Jay Shah07/01/2023 12:11:23

            With the onset of July 2023, the automobile market in India is set to welcome three new SUVs and one new MPV. Read on to know the names and timelines of all the upcoming models.

            Kia Seltos facelift teased officially ahead of its launch

            Kia Seltos facelift teased officially ahead of its launch

            By Pawan Mudaliar07/01/2023 09:59:26

            Kia India has released a new teaser video of its upcoming SUV, the Seltos facelift. The video reveals the details of the exterior as well as the interior of the SUV. It shows the new redesigned front grille, LED headlamps, body cladding, and new LED DRLs. The profile of the SUV largely remains the same except for the new alloy wheels. At the rear, the Seltos facelift gets a new LED taillamp and a freshly designed tailgate.

            Tata Punch EV interior leaked; to get a two-spoke steering wheel

            Tata Punch EV interior leaked; to get a two-spoke steering wheel

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/30/2023 12:41:39

            A few days ago, a test mule of the Tata Punch EV was spotted testing on Indian roads hinting at its external design. Now, a fresh set of spy pictures has revealed the interior of the electric SUV. The Punch EV will be the fifth electric offering from the brand after the Nexon EV, Tigor EV, Xpres-T, and Tiago EV.

            Kia Seltos Facelift spied ahead of official unveil

            Kia Seltos Facelift spied ahead of official unveil

            By Jay Shah06/29/2023 23:32:45

            Kia India will take the covers off the new Seltos on 4 July. Ahead of the official unveiling, the updated version of the SUV has started to arrive at showrooms across the country.

            Mahindra Scorpio crosses new production milestone

            Mahindra Scorpio crosses new production milestone

            By Jay Shah06/28/2023 22:40:15

            Mahindra has announced that the Scorpio brand has crossed the nine lakh production milestone. Introduced back in 2002, the Scorpio has completed 11 years in the Indian market and is still one of the highest-selling SUVs for Mahindra.

            Tata Motors trademarks the ‘Frest’ nameplate

            Tata Motors trademarks the ‘Frest’ nameplate

            By Jay Shah06/27/2023 16:20:36

            Tata Motors has filed a new trademark application that could possibly be used to name one of its future passenger vehicles. The applications were moved in February last year before the trademark registry. The mark has been accepted and was approved this week on 26 June, 2023.

            Kia India recalls over 30,000 units of Carens

            Kia India recalls over 30,000 units of Carens

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/27/2023 14:49:58

            Kia has recalled 30,297 units of the Carens MPV in India owing to a potential software error in the digital instrument cluster. The recalled units were manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023. Kia will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about the voluntary recall campaign.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

            Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

            ₹ 10.71 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.05 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 32.00 - 37.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            ₹ 65.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            ₹ 2.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M2

            BMW M2

            ₹ 98.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 12.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW Z4

            BMW Z4

            ₹ 89.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars