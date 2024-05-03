Mahindra XUV 3XO launched in India: variants explained

Introduction

Mahindra has launched the XUV4XO in India with prices starting at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). There are 25 variants across three engine options and 16 different colours. This is the Indian automaker’s successor to the XUV300 compact SUV and is a significant jump from the outgoing model.

We’ve done a walk around at the launch and driven the car which you can check out in Hindi right now and in English tomorrow today we are going to aid your buying process by telling you what each variant of the XUV3XO offers and which one you should ultimately choose.

Price deep dive

First up here are the prices

The most basic MX1 manual starts at Rs 7.49 lakh and the fully-loaded AX7L 1.2 TGDi has been priced at Rs. 15.49 lakh. In this bifurcation, any petrol AT that you choose is priced at Rs 1.50 lakh over its equivalent manual version while in the case of the diesel, it is priced at Rs 80000 over the equivalent MT variant.

What’s more the standard turbo petrol doesn’t go all the way to the top and if you want fully-loaded petrol then the TGDi is your way to go and that’s the one that’s priced at Rs 15.49 lakh. Finally, the diesel range starts at the MX2 trim level that’s priced at Rs 9.99 lakh.

Variants Explained

Now that we have got the prices out of the way, here is what each variant offers in terms of features. All versions of the car get three-point seat belts for all occupants, six airbags, ESC, seatbelt reminder, ISOFIX child seat mounting points and ABS with EBD.

MX1 feature highlights

This is the entry-level variant and is only available with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol. In this variant, you get projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch steel wheels, power windows, front armrest, rear AC vents, a 12V socket and reverse parking sensors.

MX2 feature highlights

This is an entry-level version for the diesel range and in fact is only available with diesel power. Here in addition to the features of the MX1 trim, you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers, steering-mounted controls, keyless entry and follow me home headlamps.

MX2 Pro feature highlights

This trim is available with both the 1.2 turbo petrol as well as the 1.5-litre diesel engine and over the MX2 trim you get a sunroof and wheel covers.

MX3 feature highlights

Over the MX2 Pro variant, in the MX3 trim you get wireless phone mirroring, cruise control in the AT versions and a wireless charger.

MX3 Pro feature highlights

This is the most expensive M version that you can buy with the diesel topping out at Rs 11.39 lakh. Here you get LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs with integrated indicators, LED tail lamps and styled steel wheels.

AX5 feature highlights

We now move on to the higher-spec versions starting with the AX5 trim. Here you get the full-digital instrument cluster, AdrenoX connected car technology, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, reverse camera, keyless entry, TPMS, power mirrors, rear wiper and six-speaker music system.

AX5 Luxury feature highlights

This is the entry point of the 1.2-litre TGDi petrol engine and in fact, for this AX5 L trim, it’s the only engine on offer. Over the AX5 trim, you get level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, auto dimming IRVM, an electric parking brake and a cooled glove box.

AX7 feature highlights

Essentially this is a fully loaded model and here you get a panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon music system, 17-inch diamond cut wheels, LED fog lamps, front parking assist, cooled glove box with illumination and a 65-watt USB charging port.

AX7 Luxury feature highlights

We have arrived at the top of the XUV 3XO food chain and in addition to everything that we have described you also get level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera and an electric parking brake with auto hold function.

