Tata Nexon EV achieves 50,000 unit sales milestone

Tata Motors has surpassed the 50,000 unit sales milestone with the Nexon EV in India. The model, which is available in two versions, called Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max, is priced from Rs. 14.49 – 19.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and contributes to up to 15 per cent of the brand’s electric car sales.

The Nexon EV is currently sold in over 500 cities across India and has been driven over 900 million km (cumulative) across varying terrains. The model is offered with two charging options including a 3.3kW AC charger and a 7.2kW AC fast charger. The latter is also compatible with DC fast charging.

In terms of features, the Tata Nexon EV range boasts features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, voice command function, ventilated front seats, drive modes, regen modes, an electric sunroof, ESP, EPD, dual airbags, and all-disc brakes.

Commenting on this milestone, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML), said, “The Nexon EV was introduced as India’s own electric SUV with the aim of offering a cool, stylish, practical, and real-world solution for faster EV adoption in India. The Nexon EV customers have grown to 50K in just three years. This is a testament to how India has embraced EVs as the mobility of the current times. We would like to thank the early adopters, who believed in the promise of the Nexon EV and in turn allowed the EV ecosystem to build and become what it is now. We hope more people experience the promise of an EV and evolve to electric.”

Tata Nexon EV Max ₹ 16.49 Lakh Onwards

