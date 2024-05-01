    Recently Viewed
            Skoda Kushaq and Slavia now get six airbags as standard

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Wednesday 01 May 2024,13:58 PM IST

            Skoda has upgraded the Kushaq and Slavia for 2024 with six airbags as standard across the range. This ups the safety quotient for the cars as they already have a five-star GNCAP crash test rating which they achieved in mid-2023.

            This is the second major upgrade for the SUV/sedan siblings. In late 2023, Skoda updated their feature list to include powered front seats, footwell lighting, the reintroduction of the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a sub-woofer in the boot.

            Skoda offers the Kushaq and Slavia in three trims across two engine and three transmission options. The trims are Active, Ambition, and Style while the engine options include 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. Both get a six-speed MT while the former gets a six-speed torque converter while the latter a seven-speed DSG.

