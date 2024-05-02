    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift official bookings open

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 02 May 2024,16:15 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has opened the official bookings for the new Swift for Rs. 11,000. The prices are expected to be announced in the coming weeks and the hatchback will sport new styling, tweaked petrol engine, and more features.

            The automaker will tweaked the Swift’s styling with new LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped DRLs, redesigned tail lamps, and fresh alloy wheels. The cabin will most likely get a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charging pad, rear AC vents, and Type C USB ports.

            The new Swift will be powered by a new Z-series 1.2-litre petrol engine. It is expected to produce 82bhp and 112Nm of torque and will most likely be paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

