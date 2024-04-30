Toyota Rumion gets a new variant; CNG bookings reopen

The Toyota Rumion has been launched in a new G variant with an automatic transmission with a price tag of Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom). Further, the bookings for the CNG variant have also been resumed.

The Rumion can be had in S, G, and V variants and is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is tuned to produce 102bhp and 137Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the CNG variant puts out 87bhp and 121Nm of torque.

On the features front, the Rumion is equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, projector headlamps, and dual airbags.

