Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift arrives at dealer stockyards

Ahead of the official launch of the new Swift on 9 May, the updated hatchback has started to arrive at dealerships across the country.

The spotted vehicle is expected to be the mid-spec VXi variant that will be sold alongside the LXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi Plus trims. This one gets steel rims with wheel covers and misses out on alloy wheels and a rear wiper.

Besides this, the top-spec Swift when launched is expected to be equipped with a bigger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charging pad, six airbags, and AC vents for rear passengers along with Type-C USB ports.

In terms of powertrain, the 2024 Swift will be powered by a new Z-Series 1.2-litre petrol engine. It will be detuned to produce 82bhp and is expected to have an ARAI-claimed mileage of over 25kmpl. The gearbox options will include manual and AMT units.

