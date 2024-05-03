2024 Force Gurkha launched in India; prices start at Rs. 16.75 lakh

Force Motors has launched the 2024 three-door and five-door versions of the Gurkha in India at a starting price of Rs. 16.45 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the iconic off-roader has received a bump in power output along with more features.

The 2.6-litre diesel engine has been tuned to produce increased power. It now churns out 138bhp and 320Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Moreover, the lever for the low-range transfer case has been swapped for an electronic unit.

Besides this, the five-door version has a longer wheelbase of 2,825mm, which is 425mm more than the three-door model. Also, both the iterations are now equipped with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system from Nippon, fully digital seven-inch digital driver’s display, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a reverse parking camera.

The ex-showroom prices of the Force Gurkha range are listed below:

Force Gurkha three-door: Rs. 16.75 lakh

Force Gurkha five-door: Rs. 18 lakh

