2024 Isuzu V-Cross Introduced in India; Prices start at Rs. 21.20 lakh

Exterior changes

Isuzu has launched the 2024 V-Cross in India with prices starting at Rs 21.20 lakh. This MY update for the pickup truck sees it get cosmetic and feature updates but remains the same mechanically. On the outside, it gets a new front bumper guard, front fog lamp garnish, hood, ORVMs, roof rails, fenders and wheels.

New safety features

As a part of the deal, Isuzu has made standards in the MT variants, Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), and Hill Start Assist (HSA). The rear seat occupants now get 3-Point seat belts for all 3 rear seat occupants and a Seat Belt warning indicator Icon in the dashboard instrumentation cluster.

Bringing delight to the customers, especially the rear seat occupants, another key highlight is the enhanced comfort for the rear seat occupants, in all passenger pickup models. With a seating design change, the rear seats now offer a higher degree of inclination bringing a more comfortable seating posture.

Powertrain and rivals

The V-Cross is being offered with the automaker’s 1.9-litre diesel engine that produces 163bhp/360Nm and can be had with either a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT. You can have it as a 4X4 or a 4X2 drivetrain. It takes on the likes of the Toyota Hilux and future models from Hyundai and Mahindra.

