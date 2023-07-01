Kia Seltos facelift teased officially ahead of its launch

Kia India has released a new teaser video of its upcoming SUV, the Seltos facelift. The video has revealed the details of the exterior as well as the interior of the SUV. It shows the new redesigned front grille, LED headlamps, body cladding, and new LED DRLs. The profile of the SUV largely remains the same except for the new alloy wheels. At the rear, the Seltos facelift gets a new LED taillamp and a freshly designed tailgate.

For the interior, the teaser particularly focuses on the new dashboard with a large dual-screen setup, a new centre console, and a panoramic sunroof. The steering wheel of the SUV remains the same as that of the outgoing model with mounted controls, while the centre console houses multiple aircon and music control buttons.

The biggest evident change on the facelifted Seltos is the introduction of the ADAS safety suite. The SUV is likely to get features like blind spot detection, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and much more.

Under the hood, the Kia Seltos facelift is likely to be powered by the existing 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. Also on offer could be a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill paired to an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit.

Upon its launch, the Seltos facelift will rival the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate. Notably, unofficial bookings of the SUV have already commenced at select dealerships across the country.

Kia Seltos Facelift ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh Estimated Price

