            Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, and Camry get a price hike

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 04 October 2022,14:54 PM IST

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has hiked the prices of select models in its lineup. The increased prices are effective from October 2022. This quantum of revision varies across models, and we have listed the model-wise prices below. 

            Select variants of the Toyota Fortuner are now costlier by Rs 19,000 to Rs 77,000. While the carmaker has temporarily halted bookings for the diesel version of the Innova Crysta, the MPV has also received an upward revision in prices between Rs 11,000 to Rs 23,000. 

            Toyota Fortuner Right Front Three Quarter

            Then, the Camry, which is available in a single top-spec variant, is now expensive by Rs 90,000 and can be had at a starting price of Rs 45.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota India’s flagship model, the Vellfire is one of the most luxurious MPVs in the market. It is also the model to have received the highest price bump of Rs 1.85 lakh. 

            It is to be noted that the ex-showroom prices of Urban Cruiser and Glanza remain unchanged. That said, Toyota has entered the mid-size SUV segment with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is available in mild and strong-hybrid powertrains across four variants and has a starting price of Rs 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom). 

            All Popular Cars