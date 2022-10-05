Volkswagen India hikes prices of Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has revised the prices of Tiguan, Virtus, and Taigun models in its line-up. The price hike comes after the automaker had announced that the ex-showroom prices of the models will be revised by up to two per cent from October 2022. The new prices are now available and we give you the details.

Starting with the Volkswagen Virtus, the recently launched mid-size sedan is available in Comfortline, Highline, Topline, and GT Plus variants. The top-spec GT Plus trim gets the highest hike of Rs 50,000 whereas the increase in the prices of other variants ranges between Rs 10,000 to Rs 28,000.

The Volkswagen Taigun is the mid-size SUV offering by the German carmaker and like the Virtus is offered in four variants. As per the revised price list, the Comfortline, Highline, and GT variants get costlier by Rs 16,000. The Topline and GT Plus trims get dearer by Rs 26,000 and Rs 11,000, respectively.

The Tiguan is the flagship SUV offered by Volkswagen in India and is offered in a single fully-loaded Elegance variant. The Tiguan now demands a premium of Rs 70,900 and is now priced at Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that develops 187bhp and 320Nm of torque and is mated to a seven-speed DSG unit that sends power to all four wheels.

Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 11.32 Lakh Onwards

