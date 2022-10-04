Skoda Kushaq exports commence from India

Skoda has commenced the export of the right-hand-drive version of the Kushaq to Arab Golf Cooperation Council (AGCC) nations. Launched in July 2021, the SUV is being manufactured at the brand’s Chakan facility in Maharashtra.

The Kushaq is the third MQB A0 IN-based and the first made-in-India Skoda to be exported from the country. Earlier this year, Volkswagen also began shipments of the Taigun and Virtus. Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) exports Volkswagen and Skoda cars to 44 countries. These countries are located across Latin America, Central America, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Caribbean region, and the AGCC.

Developed under the India 2.0 project, Skoda Kushaq is powered by two powertrain options: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, inline-four, turbocharged petrol motor. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Arora, Managing Director, SAVWIPL, said, “It’s a proud moment for the team in India as a Skoda model joins the group’s export line-up. The Skoda Kushaq is the third made-in-India car to be exported this year, and we are happy that the group’s endeavour to ‘Engineer cars in India to be Driven by the World’ is experiencing remarkable success.”

He added, “The market acceptance and success of all our exports highlight our global quality standards. The Kushaq is built in line with our customers’ requirements in India and globally, and we are confident that this stylish, well-equipped, robust, and engaging-to-drive SUV will open doors to new markets and regions for SAVWIPL.”

Skoda Kushaq ₹ 11.29 Lakh Onwards

