Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG get twin-cylinder technology; prices hiked

Earlier today, Tata Motors launched the iCNG version of the Punch, thus expanding the CNG range of products sold in India. Prices of the Punch CNG start at Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Altroz CNG, which was launched earlier this year, is priced from Rs. 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Now, Tata Motors has also upgraded the Tigor and Tiago CNG siblings, and both these models now come equipped with the brand’s twin-cylinder technology. The two models were previously offered with a single cylinder to store CNG, and this ended up eating into the boot space. With the new update, the Tigor CNG now has a capacity of 70 litres (water equivalent), which is said to be the highest in the industry.

At the heart of the Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG is the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that produces an output of 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. This motor is paired exclusively with a five-speed manual unit. The update has resulted in a uniform price hike of Rs. 5,000 for both models, with the Tiago CNG now starting at Rs. 6.55 lakh and the Tigor CNG prices starting at Rs. 7.80 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago ₹ 5.60 Lakh Onwards

