Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Editions teased ahead of launch

Hyundai registered trademarks for the Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions last week, ahead of its launch that is expected to take place soon. Now, the carmaker has teased the new editions, hinting that the launch could be right around the corner.

As seen in the teaser images, the new Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Editions will get a new green paintjob, blacked-out grille and alloy wheels, red brake calipers at the front, and ‘Adventure’ badging on the front fender.

Details regarding changes to the interior of Hyundai’s new Adventure Editions including the Creta and Alcazar remain unknown at the moment. The Creta is expected to carry over the same 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel mill as the current offering. The Alcazar, on the other hand, is likely to continue with the 1.5-litre diesel engine and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. Expect more details to be revealed in the coming days.

Hyundai Creta ₹ 10.87 Lakh Onwards

