Tata Punch CNG launched in India at Rs. 7.10 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the much-awaited Punch CNG in the country with prices starting from Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023, the Punch CNG debuts with twin-cylinder technology, similar to that of the Altroz CNG, and can be had in five different trims.

Powering the Punch CNG is a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine that generates 84bhp and 113Nm of torque in the petrol mode and 72bhp and 103Nm of torque when driven in the CNG mode. The transmission duties are solely handled by a five-speed manual gearbox.

On the equipment front, the CNG variant of the Punch gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a voice-enabled sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and direct start in CNG mode.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Punch CNG:

Variants Ex-showroom price Pure Rs. 7.10 lakh Adventure Rs. 7.85 lakh Adventure Rhythm Rs. 8.20 lakh Accomplished Rs. 8.85 lakh Accomplished Dazzle S Rs. 9.68 lakh

