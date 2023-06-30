    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Punch EV interior leaked; to get a two-spoke steering wheel

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Friday 30 June 2023,12:41 PM IST

            A few days ago, a test mule of the Tata Punch EV was spotted testing on Indian roads hinting at its external design. Now, a fresh set of spy pictures has revealed the interior of the electric SUV. The Punch EV will be the fifth electric offering from the brand after the Nexon EV, Tigor EV, Xpres-T, and Tiago EV.

            Tata Punch EV Dashboard

            As seen in the spy images, the Punch EV will debut with a two-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel that was first showcased by the manufacturer in the Curvv SUV concept. It is also expected to come equipped with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity. Apart from this, we also expect it to get a digital driver’s display as seen in the facelifted Nexon. 

            Meanwhile, Tata Motors is also working on the CNG variant of the Punch. The Punch CNG was showcased by the automaker at the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the Altroz CNG. It is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that will be solely mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. 

            Image source

            Tata Punch EV
            Tata Punch EV ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tata Punch EV | Punch EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Punch EV interior leaked; to get a two-spoke steering wheel

            Tata Punch EV interior leaked; to get a two-spoke steering wheel

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/30/2023 12:41:39

            A few days ago, a test mule of the Tata Punch EV was spotted testing on Indian roads hinting at its external design. Now, a fresh set of spy pictures has revealed the interior of the electric SUV. The Punch EV will be the fifth electric offering from the brand after the Nexon EV, Tigor EV, Xpres-T, and Tiago EV.

            Kia Seltos Facelift spied ahead of official unveil

            Kia Seltos Facelift spied ahead of official unveil

            By Jay Shah06/29/2023 23:32:45

            Kia India will take the covers off the new Seltos on 4 July. Ahead of the official unveiling, the updated version of the SUV has started to arrive at showrooms across the country.

            Mahindra Scorpio crosses new production milestone

            Mahindra Scorpio crosses new production milestone

            By Jay Shah06/28/2023 22:40:15

            Mahindra has announced that the Scorpio brand has crossed the nine lakh production milestone. Introduced back in 2002, the Scorpio has completed 11 years in the Indian market and is still one of the highest-selling SUVs for Mahindra.

            Tata Motors trademarks the ‘Frest’ nameplate

            Tata Motors trademarks the ‘Frest’ nameplate

            By Jay Shah06/27/2023 16:20:36

            Tata Motors has filed a new trademark application that could possibly be used to name one of its future passenger vehicles. The applications were moved in February last year before the trademark registry. The mark has been accepted and was approved this week on 26 June, 2023.

            Kia India recalls over 30,000 units of Carens

            Kia India recalls over 30,000 units of Carens

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/27/2023 14:49:58

            Kia has recalled 30,297 units of the Carens MPV in India owing to a potential software error in the digital instrument cluster. The recalled units were manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023. Kia will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about the voluntary recall campaign.

            Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition sale restricted to limited numbers

            Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition sale restricted to limited numbers

            By Jay Shah06/26/2023 23:28:54

            A few months back, Skoda India launched the Lava Blue Edition of the Kushaq SUV. Now, the automaker has discontinued the special edition that was offered with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine.

            Maruti Invicto interior leaked ahead of its official launch

            Maruti Invicto interior leaked ahead of its official launch

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/26/2023 19:57:38

            A week ahead of its official launch, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been spotted at a dealer stockyard. The manufacturer has already commenced the bookings of the Invicto against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. This time around, the leaked images reveal the interior of the MPV, and here’s what it looks like.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

            Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

            ₹ 10.71 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.05 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 32.00 - 37.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            ₹ 65.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            ₹ 2.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M2

            BMW M2

            ₹ 98.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 12.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW Z4

            BMW Z4

            ₹ 89.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars