Tata Punch EV interior leaked; to get a two-spoke steering wheel

A few days ago, a test mule of the Tata Punch EV was spotted testing on Indian roads hinting at its external design. Now, a fresh set of spy pictures has revealed the interior of the electric SUV. The Punch EV will be the fifth electric offering from the brand after the Nexon EV, Tigor EV, Xpres-T, and Tiago EV.

As seen in the spy images, the Punch EV will debut with a two-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel that was first showcased by the manufacturer in the Curvv SUV concept. It is also expected to come equipped with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity. Apart from this, we also expect it to get a digital driver’s display as seen in the facelifted Nexon.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors is also working on the CNG variant of the Punch. The Punch CNG was showcased by the automaker at the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the Altroz CNG. It is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that will be solely mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

