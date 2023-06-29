Kia Seltos Facelift spied ahead of official unveil

Kia India will take the covers off the new Seltos on 4 July. Ahead of the official unveiling, the updated version of the SUV has started to arrive at showrooms across the country.

As seen in the spy pictures, on the outside, the Seltos can be seen with a new face with extended LED DRLs, sleeker headlamps, and redesigned fore and aft bumpers. The posterior sports the new tail lamps whereas the design for the alloy wheels has also been refreshed.

Inside, Kia will equip the new Seltos with a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, ambient lights, and dual-zone climate control. ADAS features are also on the cards.

The Seltos facelift is expected to be powered by 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. All these powertrains will be BS6 2.0 ready and will be offered with manual and automatic transmissions.

