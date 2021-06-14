Tata Motors introduces discount offers on Harrier, Nexon, and Tiago in June 2021

Tata Motors has announced an array of discount offers on the Harrier, Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon in June 2021. These models are offered with several benefits that can be availed from 1 June to 30 June, 2021. Let’s take a look at the model-wise offers.

The Tiago hatchback is available this month with a total offer of Rs 25,000. The cash discount stands at Rs 15,000 while the exchange bonus is fixed at Rs 10,000. For the Tigor compact sedan, the cash and exchange bonus is uniform at Rs 15,000, each.

The Nexon compact SUV can also be bought this month with special advantages. However, the offers are limited only to the diesel variants of the SUV. This includes an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Recently, the Indian automaker rejigged the diesel variants of the Nexon along with a handful of cosmetic and feature changes.

Coming to the bigger sibling, Harrier, the Camo and Dark edition along with the XZ+ and XZA+ variants are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. The remaining trims are being offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. There are no offers on the Altroz and the Safari this month.

