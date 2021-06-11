Please Tell Us Your City

      Hyundai discount offers in June 2021

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Friday 11 June 2021,18:30 PM IST

      As the automobile industry gradually rises from the clutches of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, several carmakers have announced huge car discounts for June 2021 to boost car sales in the country. Here are the model-wise offers from Hyundai this month. 

      The Era and CNG variants of the Hyundai Santro hatchback are available for a cash discount of Rs 10,000 while the Magna, Sportz, and Asta trims attract a cash discount of Rs 25,000. The premium hatchback offering – the i20 iMT Turbo trim is offered with a five year ‘Shield of Trust’ pack. The exchange bonus and corporate discount for both models are Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. 

      The Grandi10 Nios and Aura are also up for grabs this month. The Turbo versions of both the cars are available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000. The Magna trim of the Nios 1.2-litre petrol can be had with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 while the Era, Sportz, and Asta get lowered discount of Rs 15,000. Meanwhile, all the variants of the 1.2-litre petrol Aura are available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000. The AMT trims of both models receive Rs 10,000 as a cash discount. The exchange bonus and corporate discounts are unchanged at Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, each. 

      The Hyundai Kona EV gets the highest discount benefit with a cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh. There are no offers this month on the Creta, Venue, Verna, Elantra, and the Tucson. 

