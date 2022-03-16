Tata Motors hikes prices for Nexon, Punch, Tiago, and Safari

Indian automaker Tata Motors has revised prices across the product line-up except for the Altroz and the recently introduced Kaziranga range of SUVs, which includes the Nexon, Punch, Harrier, and the Safari. Depending on the variant the Harrier witnesses a price hike ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 46,600. The Nexon EV, a popular choice in the electric vehicle segment, now costs dearer by up to Rs 25,000.

The prices for all variants of the Nexon, Punch, Safari, Tiago, and the Tigor have now been hiked by up to Rs 3,000. Tata Motors will soon launch the Altroz automatic in the country. Booking for the Altroz automatic commenced earlier this month and is expected to be offered in three variant options, namely – XT+, XZ, the XZ+. To learn more about it, click here.

Recently, the Nexon also received four new variants - XZ+ (P), XZA+ (P), XZ+ (HS), and XZA+ (HS). These new variants are available at a starting price of Rs 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be had in both petrol and diesel engine options. Depending on the variant, it offers an additional set of features such as an air purifier, front ventilated seats, new Royal Blue body colour option, and ventilated front seats.

