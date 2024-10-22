2025 Jeep Meridian launched at Rs. 24.99 lakh

Jeep India has launched the 2025 Meridian at a slashed starting price of Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is now available in five- and seven-seat configurations and has new features.

The updated Meridian is available in Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland variants. The top-spec variant benefits from level 2 ADAS features and more connected car features. The five-seater with the third row removed frees up 481 litres of boot space.

The Meridian continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The motor puts out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

