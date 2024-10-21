    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus variant prices hiked

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 21 October 2024,12:32 PM IST

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has increased the ex-showroom price of select variants of Innova Crysta. The Crysta GX Plus is now expensive by Rs. 10,000 at Rs. 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in seven and eight-seat layout.

            The highlights of the Innova Crysta GX variant include a rear-view camera, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, power-folding ORVMs, fabric seat upholstery, and wooden panels on dashboard.

            The Innova Crysta continues to be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine. The motor is tuned to produce 148bhp and 343Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

            Toyota Innova Crysta
            ToyotaInnova Crysta ₹ 19.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Innova Crysta | Toyota Innova Crysta

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia EV6 gets huge discounts in October

            Kia EV6 gets huge discounts in October

            By Desirazu Venkat10/21/2024 22:05:45

            The discounts for the Kia EV6 vary from 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, depending on the dealership

            Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus variant prices hiked

            Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus variant prices hiked

            By Jay Shah10/21/2024 12:32:30

            Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus variant prices hiked.

            Maruti Suzuki hits 1 crore units produced mark in Manesar

            Maruti Suzuki hits 1 crore units produced mark in Manesar

            By Desirazu Venkat10/20/2024 18:58:21

            The plant produces cars not just for India but also for exports purposes

            MG hikes prices of ZS EV

            MG hikes prices of ZS EV

            By Desirazu Venkat10/19/2024 16:02:52

            The price hike for ZS EV ranges from Rs 11,000 to Rs 31,000 and depends on the variant

            Toyota Glanza Festival Limited Edition introduced

            Toyota Glanza Festival Limited Edition introduced

            By Jay Shah10/19/2024 12:49:12

            The Toyota Glanza gets a new Festival Limited Edition.

            New Kia Carnival ARAI-certified mileage revealed

            New Kia Carnival ARAI-certified mileage revealed

            By Jay Shah10/18/2024 16:27:47

            New Kia Carnival ARAI-certified mileage revealed.

            Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition introduced

            Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition introduced

            By Jay Shah10/18/2024 16:03:09

            Mahindra has introduced a new Scorpio Classic Boss Edition with complimentary accessories.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan Magnite

            Nissan Magnite

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            ₹ 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Audi Q6 e-tron

            Audi Q6 e-tron

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Mahindra XUV.e8

            Mahindra XUV.e8

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Volvo EX40

            Volvo EX40

            ₹ 56.10 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            ₹ 78.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD eMax 7

            BYD eMax 7

            ₹ 26.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan Magnite

            Nissan Magnite

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 63.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars