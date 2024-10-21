Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus variant prices hiked.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has increased the ex-showroom price of select variants of Innova Crysta. The Crysta GX Plus is now expensive by Rs. 10,000 at Rs. 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in seven and eight-seat layout.

The highlights of the Innova Crysta GX variant include a rear-view camera, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, power-folding ORVMs, fabric seat upholstery, and wooden panels on dashboard.

The Innova Crysta continues to be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine. The motor is tuned to produce 148bhp and 343Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Toyota | Innova Crysta | Toyota Innova Crysta