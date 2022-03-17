  • location
      Kia Carens customers can avail new sales and aftersales benefits

      Nikhil Puthran

      Thursday 17 March 2022,19:54 PM IST

      Kia India has introduced multiple sales and aftersales initiatives exclusively for the Carens customers. The South Korean automaker introduces the ‘My Convenience Plus’ programme which offers a bundled package that covers periodic maintenance, roadside assistance including alloy tyre protection, and an extended warranty to provide comprehensive coverage to customers.

      Additionally, Kia India also offers multiple finance schemes including a 10 per cent cashback on online booking with ICICI debit and credit cards and on-road financing starting as low as 7.10 per cent and 100 per cent processing charge waiver from selective partners. The company has also introduced ‘MyKia’ app which offers multiple benefits to customers in the form of sales, service, and customer rewards among other vital features. To learn more about the MyKia app, click here

      Moreover, Kia India also announced multiple value propositions for Carens customers. This includes Care Shield, which offers no questions asked accidental repair option, Care Shield+ which offers reimbursement of up to Rs 1 lakh, incurred while defending legal claims resulting from an accident, covering a maximum of two events. The company also offers engine protection arising from incorrect refuelling by the customer.

      Kia Carens ₹ 8.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Popular Cars