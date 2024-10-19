    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            MG hikes prices of ZS EV

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Saturday 19 October 2024,16:03 PM IST

            MG has been revising the prices of all its current range and the latest to get the hike is the ZS EV. Depending on the variant, it has become more expensive by up to Rs. 32,000 and this is with immediate effect.

            Among the variants, the Essence Dark Grey ZS EV got a price hike of Rs. 32,000, followed by the 100-year edition and Essence dual-tone Iconic Ivory versions with a price hike of up to Rs. 31,000 each.

            Along these lines, the Exclusive Plus Dark Grey and the Exclusive Plus dual-tone Iconic trims have got a premium of Rs. 30,200 and Rs. 30,000, respectively. The prices of the entry-level Executive and Excite Pro remain unchanged. Considering all the hikes involved, the price range of the electric mid-size SUV now goes from Rs. 18.98 lakh to Rs. 25.75 lakh.

            MG ZS EV
            MGZS EV ₹ 18.98 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | ZS EV | MG ZS EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            MG hikes prices of ZS EV

            MG hikes prices of ZS EV

            By Desirazu Venkat10/19/2024 16:02:52

            The price hike for ZS EV ranges from Rs 11,000 to Rs 31,000 and depends on the variant

            Toyota Glanza Festival Limited Edition introduced

            Toyota Glanza Festival Limited Edition introduced

            By Jay Shah10/19/2024 12:49:12

            The Toyota Glanza gets a new Festival Limited Edition.

            New Kia Carnival ARAI-certified mileage revealed

            New Kia Carnival ARAI-certified mileage revealed

            By Jay Shah10/18/2024 16:27:47

            New Kia Carnival ARAI-certified mileage revealed.

            Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition introduced

            Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition introduced

            By Jay Shah10/18/2024 16:03:09

            Mahindra has introduced a new Scorpio Classic Boss Edition with complimentary accessories.

            Tata scores big on latest BNCAP crash tests

            Tata scores big on latest BNCAP crash tests

            By Desirazu Venkat10/18/2024 11:13:00

            The cars tested include the curvv EV, curvv ICE and the Nexob ICE

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition introduced

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition introduced

            By Jay Shah10/17/2024 15:20:13

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced the Taisor Limited Edition.

            MG Hector and Hector Plus prices hiked

            MG Hector and Hector Plus prices hiked

            By Jay Shah10/16/2024 10:32:27

            MG Motor India has increased the ex-showroom prices of Hector and Hector Plus.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan Magnite

            Nissan Magnite

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            ₹ 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Audi Q6 e-tron

            Audi Q6 e-tron

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Mahindra XUV.e8

            Mahindra XUV.e8

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Volvo EX40

            Volvo EX40

            ₹ 56.10 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            ₹ 78.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD eMax 7

            BYD eMax 7

            ₹ 26.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan Magnite

            Nissan Magnite

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 63.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars