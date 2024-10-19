MG hikes prices of ZS EV

MG has been revising the prices of all its current range and the latest to get the hike is the ZS EV. Depending on the variant, it has become more expensive by up to Rs. 32,000 and this is with immediate effect.

Among the variants, the Essence Dark Grey ZS EV got a price hike of Rs. 32,000, followed by the 100-year edition and Essence dual-tone Iconic Ivory versions with a price hike of up to Rs. 31,000 each.

Along these lines, the Exclusive Plus Dark Grey and the Exclusive Plus dual-tone Iconic trims have got a premium of Rs. 30,200 and Rs. 30,000, respectively. The prices of the entry-level Executive and Excite Pro remain unchanged. Considering all the hikes involved, the price range of the electric mid-size SUV now goes from Rs. 18.98 lakh to Rs. 25.75 lakh.

