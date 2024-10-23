2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 launched: Prices start at Rs. 3.6 crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2024 G63 AMG in India with a starting prices of Rs 3.6 crore. 120 units of the India allocation have already been spoken for and deliveries will start in Q2 of CY 2025.

Putting the 63 in G63 is a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine with a 48V mild hybrid system. In this state of tune, the SUV produces 577bhp/850Nm of peak torque with a nine-speed AT and AMG tuned 4MATIC AWD system as a part of the deal. One of the party pieces for the AMG SUV is a Race Start mode that allows the SUV to hit 240kmph and have a 0-100kmph time of 4.3 seconds. Also, for the first time, Launch Control is being offered with the SUV.

However, the party doesn’t just stop under the engine. The car is offered in 29 exterior shades and 31 upholstery trims. The feature list includes a 12.3-inch driver’s display, infotainment system, wireless phone mirroring, USB Type-C charging ports level-2 ADAS and a Burmester-sourced 18 speakers.

The G63 was the first car to start Mercedes’ big AMG innings. It arrived in 2013 and has lost none of its flair over the last 12 years. In fact, we have got every kind of G-Class AMG save for the g63 6X6 which was a Arab market only car.

